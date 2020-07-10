STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Wasim Jaffer says Prithvi Shaw needs more disciplined lifestyle off the field

After an impressive Test debut against the West Indies, Shaw was handed an eight-month ban for a doping violation.

Published: 10th July 2020 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer has compared Prithvi Shaw to the great Virender Sehwag but also said the Mumbaikar needs a more disciplined lifestyle off the field.

After an impressive Test debut against the West Indies, Shaw was handed an eight-month ban for a doping violation.

After the completion of the ban, he returned to competitive cricket and played during India's tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

"I also feel his lifestyle off the field, he (Shaw) needs to probably get more disciplined there. He has the game to succeed at the international level but he needs to be a lot more disciplined outside cricket also," Jaffer told former India opener Aakash Chopra on the latter's youtube channel.

Jaffer, who is the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy, said once set, Shaw has the ability to demolish the best of bowling attacks.

"I think he (Shaw) is a special player, without a doubt and the (kind of) shots he plays. If he gets going, he has the ability of Virender Sehwag, who can completely demolish the attack," added Jaffer, who announced his retirement in March this year.

According to Jaffer, Shaw needs to understand his game better as he falls into the trap laid by the opposition.

"But somewhere I feel, he needs to understand (his game), where he needs to take a little bit of backseat. He has been out couple of times on short balls and he falls into that trap. He needs to understand that," signed off Jaffer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prithvi Shaw Wasim Jaffer Virender Sehwag Indian cricket team
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp