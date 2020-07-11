STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England vs West Indies first Test: We have to fight hard in second innings, says Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite played a knock of 65 runs in the first innings while the team was bowled out for 318.

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite, left, plays a shot during the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: After gaining a 114-run lead against England in the first innings, West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite believes the team has to bat well and keep up the momentum in the second innings.

Brathwaite played a knock of 65 runs in the first innings while the team was bowled out for 318. He was the highest scorer of his side.

The 27-year-old admitted that hosts bowled well especially James Anderson and Jofra Archer. Anderson scalped three wickets while Archer remained wicketless but bowled on great lengths.

"I still think it is a good pitch and tomorrow we will see how it plays. Archer bowled well, to be honest. In the second innings, when we come to bat we have to fight hard. We did well in the first innings and we will look to continue that," Brathwaite said after the of play on day three of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl.

"I think it is challenging to roll, I think all the bowlers really playing a good effort. Jimmy (Anderson) obviously was in more fully areas at times like all our bowlers and the guys were quite aggressive," he added.

England ended day three at 15/0 after seeing off ten overs. The hosts still trail West Indies by 99 runs.

"Me and Jason (Holder) are playing together probably under 11. I know his game and he knows mine. We make sure that we also share ideas and opinions that we may see, where we can do this and do that. Supporting each other is always a good feeling," Brathwaite said.

In the first innings, England had managed to score just 204 with Jason Holder taking six wickets for the visitors. Shannon Gabriel scalped four wickets to bowl out England in just 67.3 overs.

