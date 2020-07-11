STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rate Sachin Tendulkar's knock in Chennai higher than Virender Sehwag's 309: Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain said that Tendulkar's knock came against a Pakistan team that was well prepared and battling to win the match.

Published: 11th July 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legends Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Virender Sehwag

Indian batting legends Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Virender Sehwag (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan spin great Saqlain Mushtaq said that he rates Sachin Tendulkar's 136 during the 1999 Chennai Test higher than Virender Sehwag's 309 in Multan 2004. Saqlain, who was involved in both matches, said that Tendulkar's knock came against a Pakistan team that was well prepared and battling to win the match whereas Sehwag's Multan knock came on a first day pitch.

"I rate the 130 odd runs that Sachin Tendulkar scored in the 2nd innings in the Chennai Test match ahead of the triple century scored by Virender Sehwag. Because we had gone with full preparation that time. It was a fight, there was a battle," Saqlain said on the Cricket Baaz talk show on YouTube.

"Here (Multan 2004), there was no fight or battle. And it was the 1st innings of the Test match, not the 2nd innings. It was the 1st innings, first day pitch, no preparation. Some good deeds of his parents or his own good deeds worked for him."

Both innings are considered among the greatest in the history of the Test rivalry between India and Pakistan. Tendulkar was fighting almost a lone battle against a star-studded Pakistan bowling attack featuring Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Saqlain as India were looking to chase down 271 runs.

He came in at number four and battled on for 273 balls. India were on 254 when Tendulkar became the seventh man to fall for the hosts after which the innings folded within the next six overs.

Sehwag's 309 on the other hand flattened Pakistan in the first innings of the match itself in Multan and they went on to lose by an innings and 52 runs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saqlain Mushtaq Virender Sehwag Sachin Tendulkar
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp