Trinidad and Tobago to host entire CPL as organisers get government's nod

Though international cricket has already begun, CPL will be the first T20 league to take place after the COVID-19-forced break.

Published: 11th July 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Though international cricket has already begun, CPL will be the first T20 league to take place after the COVID-19-forced break. (Photo | CPL Twitter)

By PTI

PORT OF SPAIN: The entire Caribbean Premier League 2020 will be played in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 to September 10 as the organisers got the approval from the local government.

Strict safety procedures will be in place for the tournament to minimise the risk of virus transmission to the local population and among those who will be travelling to Trinidad and Tobago from overseas.

All teams and officials will be housed in one hotel and everyone will be subject to strict quarantine protocols for the first two weeks they are in the country.

"Everyone travelling from overseas will be tested for COVID-19, before departure and then again on arrival in Trinidad," said the CPL in a statement.

Teams and officials will be put into "households" where social distancing will need to be in place.

There will be smaller clusters within each household where these measures can be relaxed.

"However, if any member of this cluster display signs of COVID-19 at any time during the tournament all members of that cluster will be expected to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time that a member of that cohort first shows symptoms," the statement read.

"All members of the CPL party will be subject to regular temperature checks and will be re-tested for the virus throughout their stay in Trinidad and again before departure," it added.

The CPL will feature overseas and Caribbean players including Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales and Kieron Pollard.

The Caribbean has been among the least affected region by the COVID-19 pandemic with Trinidad and Tobago reporting 133 cases so far.

