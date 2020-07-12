STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England should drop Joe Denly, feels Michael Vaughan

Denly, who plays at No 3, struggled with the bat in the opener, scoring 18 and 29 in the first and second innings respectively.

Published: 12th July 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

England's Joe Denly. (Photo | AFP)

England's Joe Denly. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels the out of form Joe Denly should be the one making way for skipper Joe Root in the second Test against the West Indies instead of young Zak Crawley.

In the second Test, scheduled to begin on Thursday in Manchester, either Denly or Crawley is expected to be replaced by Root, who missed the series-opener to be with his wife for the delivery of their second child.

"England have a decision to make on Denly. Crawley surely has to stay in the side," Vaughan told 'BBC Sport'.

"Joe Denly played the way he has played in all of his 15 Tests. It's been the same story. He did the hard yards then made a mistake," Vaughan added.

Denly, who plays at No 3, struggled with the bat in the opener, scoring 18 and 29 in the first and second innings respectively.

The 34-year-old has failed to breach the 40-run mark in eight innings.

Denly, who made his debut last year, averages 29.53 in 15 Tests and has failed to capitalise on good starts.

His highest score of 94 came against Australia in 2019.

On the other hand, 22-year-old Crawley scored his second half-century in five Tests with a superb 76-run knock in the second innings at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

"It's not even a conversation.

You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches.

There are a lot of players who have played only eight Tests and got hundreds," said Vaughan, who led England in 51 of his 82 Tests.

"He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I'm sorry for Denly - he's just not good enough," he added.

Asked to speculate on the player who would make way for Root at the Old Trafford, Crawley said it is a "tough scenario".

"That's not my place to say. My job is to score runs, and that is what I will try to continue to do as long as I get a chance," Crawley said.

"It is for the powers that be to decide. Joe has done extremely well over the past year and it's a tough scenario," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael Vaughan Joe Denly
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp