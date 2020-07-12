STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From Tendulkar to Harbhajan, sports fraternity wishes Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek speedy recovery from COVID-19

Sportspersons took to Twitter to wish him good health and quick recovery. 

Published: 12th July 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh (L) and Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh (L) and Abhishek Bachchan (File photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: A number of sportspersons expressed their best wishes for veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son and fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan after news emerged of the pair testing positive for coronavirus.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes. "Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery," he tweeted.

Amitabh had made the announcement via a tweet on Saturday night. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh retweeted him with the quote: "Get well soon sir."

"#Prayers for #AmitabhBachhan #AbhishekBachchan and #ChetanChauhan ji. #GetWellSoonSir," said former fast bowler RP Singh, extending wishes to former cricket Chetan Chauhan who also tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday.

"Insha Allah App log Bahoot Jaldi recover hokar Jaldi Ghar Wapss aa Jayenge ham or india ka har ek nagarik apk sath hai @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #COVID-19," said fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

"Praying for your speedy recovery sir," said athlete Hima Das.

"Get well soon #OneFamily @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan," Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted.

On Saturday evening, Amitabh had tweeted confirming he had tested Covid positive. "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" his tweet read.

At the time of publishing this report, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old senior actor is not on ventilator. Further details are awaited.

Soon after Amitabh's tweet, his son Abhishek had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Coronavirus Mumbai Indians
Comments

