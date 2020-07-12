STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'He has a rocket arm': Aakash Chopra picks Ravindra Jadeja as best Indian fielder of all-time

After Jadeja, Chopra picked Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, and Virat Kohli as the top Indian fielders of all-time.

Published: 12th July 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Ravindra Jadeja

India's Ravindra Jadeja

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman Aakash Chopra on Sunday picked Ravindra Jadeja as the best Indian fielder of all-time.

However, while naming the top six Indian fielders of all-time, Chopra said that he has only picked those players whom he has seen playing for the country.

"He (Jadeja) is absolutely outstanding, he has a rocket arm, he has the best arm in world cricket right now, just look at his ground coverage, he is not the best while fielding at slips, but how does it matter," Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, Jadeja was also named as India's 'Most Valuable Player' in the Test cricket in the 21st century.

Jadeja had achieved an MVP rating of 97.3 and as a result, he was also rated as the second most valuable player Test player worldwide by Wisden, only second to Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan. After Jadeja, Chopra picked Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, and Virat Kohli as the top Indian fielders of all-time.

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from Team India's ODI setup like a fly is removed from milk, feels Aakash Chopra

Talking about Kohli and Kapil Dev, Chopra said: "As you see him (Kohli) growing as a player, you see him growing as a fielder, he wants to be there fielding and this is what makes him super special."

"Everyone saw him (Kapil Dev) taking the catch of Vivian Richards in the finals of the 1983 World Cup, he had great hands and was very agile," he added.

Yuvraj and Kaif are viewed as two of the most prominent names in Indian cricket to bring out about a renaissance in Indian fielding.

The duo often used top field inside the thirty-yard circle in the first 15 overs, and then they were seen fielding at the outfield during the slog overs.

Now, this can be seen with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja as well. Both of them field at the boundary rope during the slog overs in white-ball cricket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aakash Chopra Ravindra Jadeja Indian fielder
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp