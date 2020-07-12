STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachin Tendulkar bats for doing away with 'Umpire's Call' in DRS

Sachin Tendulkar said that the decision should be entirely dependent upon what the technology shows if it is being brought into the game.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should consider doing away with the provision to stick with the umpire's call when a team calls for a review for an LBW decision.

Tendulkar said that the decision should be entirely dependent upon what the technology shows if it is being brought into the game.

"What % of the ball hits the stumps doesn't matter, if DRS shows us that the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be given out, regardless of the on-field call. That's the motive of using technology in cricket. As we know technology isn't 100% right but neither are humans," tweeted Tendulkar alongwith a video of him and fellow batting great Brian Lara discussing the Decision Review System (DRS) for the former's 100MB app.

"Somebody is unhappy with the onfield decision and that is the only reason they have gone upstairs to the third umpire and when that happens, let the technology take over. Just like in tennis, it's either in or out, there is nothing in between. Once you have decided to use technology, then you rely on it," he said in the video.

Tendulkar found support in veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh. "Agree with you Paji 1000 percent correct.. If the ball is touching the stump or kissing the stumps it should be given out..It does not matter how much part of the ball hit the wicket..few rules should b changed in the game for betterment of the game..this is certainly 1 of those (sic.)," tweeted Harbhajan.

