STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Arrest in Zaha racial abuse case will hopefully deter keyboard warriors: Jofra Archer

West Midlands Police tweeted the 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger to say they would look into the abuse and hours later confirmed an arrest.

Published: 13th July 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

England bowler Jofra Archer

England bowler Jofra Archer (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SOUTHAMPTON: England cricketer Jofra Archer has said that the arrest of a 12-year-old boy for sending racist messages to Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will hopefully deter the keyboard warriors.

Before Sunday's game, Zaha had shared the screenshots of the messages of the Twitter handle and captioned it, "Woke up to this." The message apparently looked from an Aston Villa fan who threatened to visit Zaha "as a ghost" if he scores against the Birmingham-based premier league club.

West Midlands Police tweeted the 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger to say they would look into the abuse and hours later confirmed an arrest.

"We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy," read a WM Police tweet.

"The 12-year-old from Solihull has been taken to custody. Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism won't be tolerated," it added.

Archer, who was part of the Southampton Test which England lost against the West Indies, shared the news and hoped that the arrest would restrain the "keyboard warriors" from racially abusing anyone in future. "Hopefully this will deter the keyboard warriors," said the England pacer.

Archer, himself in the past, has been subjected to racial abuse on social media and had also shared the screenshots of the abuses he received on Instagram.

It should be noted that players in the English Premier League have been kneeling in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement before every match since the season restarted in June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jofra Archer racial abuse
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp