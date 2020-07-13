STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jason Holder praises West Indies' bowlers after win over England

Holder bowled brilliantly during England's first innings, picking up six wickets and helping the visitors restrict England to 204 runs. Apart from Holder, Shannon Gabriel also bowled well.

Published: 13th July 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

England's Ben Stokes (L) congratulates West Indies' Jason Holder (C) after West Indies win the test match on the fifth day of the first Test cricket match. (Photo | AFP)

England's Ben Stokes (L) congratulates West Indies' Jason Holder (C) after West Indies win the test match on the fifth day of the first Test cricket match. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: West Indies skipper Jason Holder has praised his side's bowlers after their four-wicket win over England in the first Test.

"It was a long hard toil and a hard-fought day for West Indies, and a day that definitely went in our favour at the back end. The reason I say that it was the best day for me is down to the fact that every single time I asked for effort from those bowlers, no one said: no, I can't, I'm too tired. They just all kept running in," ESPNcricinfo quoted Holder as saying.

Holder bowled brilliantly during England's first innings, picking up six wickets and helping the visitors restrict England to 204 runs. Apart from Holder, Shannon Gabriel also bowled well.

West Indies, in their first innings, scored 318 runs with the help of Kraigg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich's half-centuries.

England then scored 313 runs in their second innings, setting a target of 200 runs for the Holder-led side.

Holder admitted that the 'game started to look a little bit less likely' for them to win when Ben Stokes and Zack Crawley put up a good partnership in the second innings.

ALSO READ | Top display of Test cricket: Virat Kohli, others hail West Indies' win over England

"At that stage when Stokesy and Zak [Crawley] were batting, the game started to look a little bit less likely for us to win. We knew we couldn't lose - we backed ourselves not to lose - but we wanted to win the game, and we knew how important it was for us to win," he said.

Jermaine Blackwood played a knock of 95, helping his side win the match on day five on Sunday.

"Yesterday's effort was by far the best effort I've seen from this group. And not only the bowlers - the fielders kept running round, getting through the overs, and we all kept our energy up right throughout the day," Holder added.

With this victory, West Indies have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

The second Test between England and West Indies will begin on July 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jason Holder West Indies England
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp