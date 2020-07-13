STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Top display of Test cricket: Virat Kohli, others hail West Indies' win over England

West Indies on Sunday secured a four-wicket win over England in the first Test match which also marked the international cricket's return following a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 13th July 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Virat Kohli during a training session. (Photo | PTI)

Indian captain Virat Kohli during a training session. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  West Indies' victory over England in the first Test has garnered praises from cricketers around the world with Indian skipper Virat Kohli saying it was 'top display of Test cricket'.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket."

West Indies on Sunday secured a four-wicket win over England in the first Test match which also marked the international cricket's return following a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards congratulated the winning team saying that the "first game after the break belongs to us".

"First game after the break belongs to us! Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys! You make us proud..." Richards tweeted.

England had set a target of 200 for West Indies and in the second innings, Jermaine Blackwood played a knock of 95, helping his side take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

ALSO READ | Don't regret leaving Stuart Broad out, says Ben Stokes after Southampton loss

Terming Blackwood's innings as a 'crucial knock', Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Good all-round performances by players from both teams. Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly. #ENGvWI."

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan also hailed West Indies' performance.

"Great week of Test Cricket ... For the West Indies to have come over to play is remarkable in these times ... For them to have played so well & won is incredible ... I don't even think England fans will be too disappointed ... bloody love Test cricket," Vaughan wrote.

The second Test match between West Indies and England will begin on July 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virat Kohli England Vivian Richards
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp