Tony Irish steps down as PCA chief executive

Published: 14th July 2020 04:59 PM

By IANS

LONDON: The Professional Cricketers Association has announced Tony Irish has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive due to personal reasons. PCA Commercial Director Rob Lynch has been appointed interim CEO.

"It's an honour to have served as Chief Executive of the PCA but it's also been a very challenging time for me and my daughters in England. I have made a decision based on what's best for us as a family," Irish said.

Irish joined the PCA in January after 17 years with the South African Cricketers' Association and is currently the Executive Chairman of the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations, a post he has held since 2014.

Lynch joined the PCA in February from Middlesex where he held the position of Chief Operating Officer, and has assumed responsibility of Interim Chief Executive with immediate effect.

PCA Chairman Daryl Mitchell said, "I wish Tony and his daughters the very best on their return to South Africa. Tony has had a big influence on the management team, especially in these very testing times."

"Having worked in our Oval office during the winter and an increased day-to-day involvement over the past few months, I have full faith in our excellent and dedicated team, led by Rob Lynch to continue championing the ongoing interests of professional cricketers in England and Wales," he added.

