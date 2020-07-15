STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Babar Azam holds video call with his eight-year-old fan, shares batting tips

Azam is currently in England as Pakistan is getting to play three Tests and three T20Is against the Three Lions.

Published: 15th July 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Babar Azam

Babar Azam | AP

By ANI

LAHORE: In order to reduce the distance between players and fans, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) organised a video conference call between star batsman Babar Azam and his eight-year-old fan in Lahore, Samiya Afsar.

Samiya had earlier gained prominence this year as a video of her batting practice went viral on the social media in which she was seen playing conventional cricket shots.

Even Sri Lanka's batting legend Kumar Sangakkara was impressed with Samiya's batting and he tweeted, saying: "Can't get over how good this little player is. Much better technique than mine already. So encouraging to see such talent in cricket."

During his interaction with the young fan, Babar, the Pakistan men's limited-overs captain, praised his young fan's stroke play and shared tips on how to become a better batter.

"I am Babar Azam's biggest fan and I want to be like him. Like a superhero, he looks after our country and takes our team out of troubles. One day, I will also do for our women's team what he does for the men's," Samiya said in an official statement released by the PCB.

After having an interaction with his eight-year-old fan, Azam said: "Fans are the most integral part of the game and they keep us motivated through thick and thin. It gives us extra motivation to produce match-winning performances when we know that such beautiful people are behind us and praying for our success."

"It was a great delight to meet Samiya. She is a superstar. I was in awe when I first saw her batting video. The way she was timing the ball was remarkable. She has all the potential to be a great batter and I look forward to catching up with her when the Covid-19 situation improves," she added.

Pakistan and England will face each other in three Tests and three T20Is. The first Test will be played from August 5. (ANI)

