STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Blackwood's controlled innings won the game for us: West Indies' coach Phil Simmons

Chasing 200 in the second innings, Blackwood came into bat when West Indies were reeling at 27 runs for the loss of three wickets, with John Campbell retired hurt.

Published: 15th July 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood

West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: West Indies' coach Phil Simmons has lauded Jermaine Blackwood for his 'controlled' knock in the second innings which eventually helped Windies defeat England in the first Test.

Chasing 200 in the second innings, Blackwood came into bat when West Indies were reeling at 27 runs for the loss of three wickets, with John Campbell retired hurt.

Blackwood played cautiously and stitched a 73 run stand with Roston Chase before the latter departed with West Indies still needing 100 runs to seal the game.

"I think he must be commended because he has worked very hard on trying to get that temperament right for each part of his innings," ESPNcricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.

"As we saw in the first innings, it was still there a bit, but in the second he controlled it a lot better. And that helped him to bring home the game for us," he added.

En route to the target, Blackwood again formed a solid partnership with Shane Dowrich. The right-handed batsman smashed 95 runs as West Indies defeated England by four wickets.

Blackwood now has an average of 55.00 against England in seven Tests.

"Try to get him irrational, but I think he held his own. He looked at the situation and played it as well as he could have. So that shows that his mindset is improving, and that's all you can ask for," said Simmons

West Indies will now lock horns with England in the second Test of the series at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Phil Simmons Jermaine Blackwood
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp