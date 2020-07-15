STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England set to postpone September's white-ball tour of India to next year: Report

England are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against India, for which they are to fly out on September 16.

Published: 15th July 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

England's Eoin Morgan (L) and India's Virat Kohli (R). (Photo | AFP)

England's Eoin Morgan (L) and India's Virat Kohli (R). (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: England are set to postpone their white-ball tour of India, currently scheduled to take place in September, to next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

England are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against India, for which they are to fly out on September 16.

However, according to a report in the Daily Mail, the likely postponement of the T20 World Cup would free up space for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to begin in the last week of September, thereby diminishing any hopes of England's visit to India.

The report further said that talks are ongoing between the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India and it is understood that the limited-overs matches could be tagged along with England's five-Test series in India early next year.

IANS had earlier reported that the BCCI is looking at an end-September to early-November window for the cash-rich league. It had also reported that IPL 2020 could be held overseas, with a choice to be made between UAE and Sri Lanka.

The final announcement, however, is expected soon as the BCCI is still awaiting an official decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup which is currently scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has also stated they would like to host the IPL 13 this year and their first priority is to host the tournament within the country, but an overseas move cannot be ruled out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 India vs England T20 World Cup
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp