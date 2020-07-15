STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India Cricket: Home white-ball series against England set to be postponed

The BCCI is yet to make any formal announcement in this regard but it is expected that it will happen soon.

Published: 15th July 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bat, call, cricket

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket team's six-match limited-overs home series against England scheduled in September is all set to be postponed along with New Zealand A's visit of the country next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI is yet to make any formal announcement in this regard but it is expected that it will happen soon.

"England were supposed to play six games (three ODIs and three T20 Internationals) during late September.

Obviously in the current circumstances England won't be travelling to India," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India's Future Tours and Program (FTP) calendar will be among the main topics of discussion during the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Friday.

"But I guess a formal announcement will happen once the FTP issue is discussed as it's part of the agenda during Friday's Apex Council meeting.

New Zealand A had a tour of India scheduled in August and even that's also unlikely to go ahead," the official said.

According to reports in the British media, the white ball tour may now happen in September, next year.

India currently have over 9 lakh positive cases of COVID -19 and the death toll is inching towards the 25,000 mark.

India's case load is the third highest in the world.

Even if the situation in India improves by September, there was very little possibility of England coming.

"Our (BCCI) president (Sourav Ganguly), in a recent interview, said that they are planning for a camp in August if the situation permits.

It's common sense that under these circumstances, no matches can be held," the official added.

Also the England tour was scheduled in the last week of September and with the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia set to be postponed, the IPL is expected to kick off during that phase either in India or abroad.

India's cricket team was last seen in action in March in a series against South Africa at home, which had to be called off midway because of the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Zealand India new zealand Cricket
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp