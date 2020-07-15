Rishabh Pant picks MS Dhoni as his favourite batting partner

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has referred to veteran stumper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his favourite batting partner. Pant accepted that they don't get a chance to bat together too often, but whenever he does, he tries to make the most of it.

Pant was touted as Dhoni's successor but he hasn't been able to put up consistent performances and was replaced behind the stumps, in limited-overs formats, in New Zealand by KL Rahul.

Pant gave an insight into what it is like to be on the non-striker's end with Dhoni. The southpaw also hailed Dhoni's ability during high-pressure chases.

"My favourite batting partner is Mahi bhai (Dhoni) but I don't get a chance to bat with him too often. If he's out there, everything seems sorted. He will tell you the plan and you just have to follow his lead. The way his mind works is incredible, especially during chases," Pant said during an interaction with Delhi Capitals on their Twitter handle.

Pant also stated that he enjoys batting with senior batsmen in the team. Lavishing praise on skipper Virat Kohli and white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Pant said he has a different chemistry with them on the field.

"I enjoy batting even with Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai... whenever you're batting with any of these seniors, it's a different experience. You have fun with them...you realise how their mind works. It's a different chemistry... even with (Shreyas) Iyer and Shiki bhai (Shikhar Dhawan) in the IPL," Pant added.

Pant was recently seen practicing in the nets with veteran batsman Suresh Raina, who had posted a video on Instagram.

"Let's start the day Rishabh Pant," 2011 ODI World Cup winner Raina said in the post and in another post added: "Work hard, Never give up & get rewarded."