Both James Anderson and Stuart Broad should've played at Old Trafford, feels Nasser Hussain

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels veteran fast-bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad should've played together in the second Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford which starts Thursday.

England are currently 0-1 down in the three-Test #raisethebat series following their four-wicket defeat in the first match at the Ageas Bowl.

Anderson was left out of the 13-member squad for the Manchester Test as Broad returned to the line-up. Previously, in the first Test, Broad sat out on the bench and Anderson had started for the hosts.

Pointing towards their incredible stats in recent times, Hussain stated if fit, both should have been included in the playing XI.

"I didn't turn up to too many matches against West Indies to find Courtney Walsh or Curtly Ambrose left out," Hussain wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

"Yes, if those two were past their best then move them on, but Anderson has produced some of the best numbers in his career over the last five years and Broad was England's leading wicket-taker in the Ashes last year and in South Africa.

"It is a unique situation this summer, with six Tests virtually back-to-back, and of course there will be a need for England to rotate.

"But if the big two are fit and ready to go then they should have both played at Old Trafford," he added.

England squad for Manchester Test: Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey) Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).