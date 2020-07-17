STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finally some good news in a year that's severely lacking any: Rohit Sharma on Real Madrid LaLiga title win

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Friday congratulated Real Madrid after they secured their 34th LaLiga title.

By IANS

Real Madrid secured the 2019-2020 LaLiga trophy after a 2-1 win at home to Villarreal on Thursday night. Karin Benzema scored twice in a game they needed to win to assure the title with a game still to play this season.

"Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations!" Rohit said in a tweet.

"Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any," he added.

The Indian cricketers are currently enjoying a forced break at their homes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 5 lakh lives across the world.

Rohit, who is LaLiga's brand ambassador in India, had said in the past that he is an ardent Real Madrid supporter.

Meanwhile, following Real Madrid's title win, coach Zinedine Zidane stated that he is the happiest person in the world at the moment.

"There are people who say that happiness makes no noise, but I'm the happiest person in the world on the inside right now. Many thanks to everyone for the support," Zidane was quoted as saying at the post-match presser by the club's official website.

It was the second LaLiga title for Zidane as Madrid cach after he led them to league glory in 2017.

Sergio Ramos also paid a rich tribute to Zidane, saying everything the Frenchman touches 'turns into gold'.

"Everything Zidane touches turns into gold," Ramos told LaLiga. "We believe in him and in his work. He's the one who has to make the difference, he's a person who trusts players, and few do. We hope he stays here for a very long time, he is unique."

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp