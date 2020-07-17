STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Picking Rohit Sharma's wicket would be a dream come true: Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah feels Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all kinds of deliveries and the premier India batsman's wicket would be a dream come true.

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan's teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah feels Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all kinds of deliveries and the premier India batsman's wicket would be a dream come true.

"Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all types of deliveries, be it short ones or good length deliveries. His records speak for itself and picking his wicket would be a dream come true for me," Naseem told cricingif.com in a video interview.

The 17-year old also said getting Australia star batsman Steve Smith would delight him too.

"Steve Smith is very unorthodox in his batting technique and getting him out would be a delight for me. In the past, I have had the opportunity to bowl to him but picking his wicket would be a good experience, given his form."

Shah has so far played four Tests for Pakistan, taking 13 wickets.

Shah is part of Pakistan's squad which will play in England next month.

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played in Manchester starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played at Southampton from August 13 and August 21, respectively.

The three T20Is, meanwhile, will be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

