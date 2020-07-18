STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It's like riding a bike: Ex-England cricketer Graeme Swann says spinners will adapt to new guidelines

International cricket, which was on standstill since March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus, returned last week.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former England cricketer Graeme Swann has advised the spinners not to think too much about the COVID-19 induced break and make sure the ball feels the same in their hands once cricket resumes in full swing.

According to Swann, spinners won't face much problems in adapting to the new rules put in place by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to stem the spread of COVID-19 among players. Among the new rules introduced by ICC amid the pandemic, the prominent ones are playing behind closed-doors and prohibition on use of saliva for shining the ball.

"It's all in the head, once you get to the top of professional cricket and international cricket as well, you are brilliant in what you do, you are very very good, your body knows exactly what it is doing," Swann said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"It all in your head, no matter how much time these guys have off, muscle memory does not disappear. It's like riding a bike, you still remember how to do it.

"So the guys who convince themselves early on, doesn't matter about rhythm, doesn't matter about this doesn't matter about that, how long you have been off, I'm just going to do it, I am going to remember the feeling.

"For a spinner, just flicking the ball on your fingers at home, that's enough for me, just make sure the ball still feels the same in your hands," he added.

International cricket, which was on standstill since March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus, returned last week with England taking on West Indies in the three-match Test series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Graeme Swann England Cricket
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp