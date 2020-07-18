It's like riding a bike: Ex-England cricketer Graeme Swann says spinners will adapt to new guidelines

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former England cricketer Graeme Swann has advised the spinners not to think too much about the COVID-19 induced break and make sure the ball feels the same in their hands once cricket resumes in full swing.

According to Swann, spinners won't face much problems in adapting to the new rules put in place by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to stem the spread of COVID-19 among players. Among the new rules introduced by ICC amid the pandemic, the prominent ones are playing behind closed-doors and prohibition on use of saliva for shining the ball.

"It's all in the head, once you get to the top of professional cricket and international cricket as well, you are brilliant in what you do, you are very very good, your body knows exactly what it is doing," Swann said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"It all in your head, no matter how much time these guys have off, muscle memory does not disappear. It's like riding a bike, you still remember how to do it.

"So the guys who convince themselves early on, doesn't matter about rhythm, doesn't matter about this doesn't matter about that, how long you have been off, I'm just going to do it, I am going to remember the feeling.

"For a spinner, just flicking the ball on your fingers at home, that's enough for me, just make sure the ball still feels the same in your hands," he added.

International cricket, which was on standstill since March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus, returned last week with England taking on West Indies in the three-match Test series.