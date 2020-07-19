STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Suresh Raina faces Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami in the nets

Suresh Raina. (Photo | Twitter/@UPCACricket)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Veteran batsman Suresh Raina was seen back in the nets with spinner Piyush Chawla and fast-bowler Mohammed Shami. Raina posted a video on his social media handle in which he can be seen facing deliveries from Shami and Chawla.

"When you nailed your practice this week and ready to enjoy the weekend practice with none other than @MdShami11 & piyush Chawla Keeping the momentum going! Good start to the weekend! Enjoy the little victories, Happy weekend ! (sic.)" said Raina in the tweet alongwith the video.

Shami had earlier posted a video of him working out in the gym on Twitter. He is part of the Indian fast bowling attack that is considered among the best in the longest format.

It includes Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav. Commenting on who bowls with the new ball, Shami says, it's often a difficult choice, especially when the first-choice trio of himself, Ishant and Bumrah play together.

"We surround Virat Kohli and ask him to make the decision," Shami was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"But he normally says, 'don't get me involved in all this; you decide among yourselves, I don't have an issue.' That is the kind of fun we have in our team meetings. I let the other two start. I have no objection to bowling with a semi-new ball."

