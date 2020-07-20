STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England vs West Indies: We've given ourselves a chance to win, says Stuart Broad

England lead by 219 runs and Broad feels if they can score quick runs in the first session then they are capable of forcing a result in the final two sessions of the day.

Published: 20th July 2020 01:30 PM

England's Stuart Broad. (File | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Veteran England fast-bowler Stuart Broad has given an insight into team's plan for the fifth and final day of the second Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford.

Riding on half-centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite (75), Shamarh Brooks (68) and Roston Chase (51) the visitors avoided follow-on on penultimate day of the Test on Sunday.

England lead by 219 runs and Broad feels if they can score quick runs in the first session then they are capable of forcing a result in the final two sessions of the day.

"We need to set it up in the first 45 minutes to an hour," Broad told Sky Sports. "A dream world (would be) to try and get two new balls because we've seen the new ball has behaved slightly different on this pitch.

"But we've given ourselves a chance of winning this game, which is a great position to be in and I probably would (risk it).

"We've not really had those chats about where we want to be runs-wise, but I think the second new ball is going to be quite important, even if it's for four, five or six overs. If West Indies were seven down with that second new ball, you'd feel it would give you a chance.

"Wth a bit of short-pitched bowling you can stop the scoring quite quickly, with big square boundaries and windy conditions, so I think we'd sacrifice a few runs for the chance to have that second new ball, for sure," he added.

If West Indies manage to hold on to a draw on the final day in Manchester, they will retain the Wisden Trophy as they had earlier won the series in the Caribbean Islands. The third and final Test match is also scheduled to be played at the same venue starting July 24.

