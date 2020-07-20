STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohammad Amir to join Pakistan squad in England

Mohammad Amir had initially pulled out of the tour as the dates of the T20Is supposedly clashed with the birth of his second child.

Published: 20th July 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 04:24 PM

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir will join the team in England following the birth of his second daughter last week.

Amir had initially pulled out of the tour as the dates of the T20Is supposedly clashed with the birth of his second child.

The PCB also said that on the request of the team management, they have agreed to send Mohammad Imran, a masseur at the National High Performance Centre, to England.

Both Amir and Imran underwent COVID-19 tests on Monday and require two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the United Kingdom. If their first tests return negative, they will be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore where their second tests will be conducted on Wednesday, with the expected departures over the weekend, said PCB in a media release.

Reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from the team in England once Amir will join the squad.

Meanwhile, the PCB also informed that the departure of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik to England has been delayed until the second week of August as India extended the ban on international flights until July 31, which, in turn, has delayed a planned family reunion.

"When Malik will join the squad for the T20I series, which starts on August 28 in Manchester, the team management will release a player," said the PCB.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England beginning August 5. The first Test between the two teams will be played in Manchester starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

The three T20Is, meanwhile, will be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.

