STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ben Stokes displaces West Indies captain Jason Holder to become world's top-ranked Test all-rounder

Stokes ended Holder's 18-month reign at the top, becoming the first from England at the summit since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: England star Ben Stokes has outdone West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the world's top-ranked Test all-rounder while also attaining a career-best third position among batsmen in the ICC Test Player Rankings, following a match-winning performance at Old Trafford.

Stokes, who trailed Holder by 54 rating points going into the second Test in Manchester, enjoys a lead of 38 points after his memorable knocks of 176 and 78 not out and a match haul of three wickets helped England win by 113 runs and level the three-match series 1-1.

Stokes ended Holder's 18-month reign at the top, becoming the first from England at the summit since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006.

His tally of 497 rating points is the highest by any Test all-rounder since Jacques Kallis aggregated 517 in April 2008.

India's Ravindra Jadeja remains in third spot with Australian Mitchell Starc and Ravichandran Ashwin rounding up the top-five.

Among batsmen, Stokes is joint-third with Marnus Labuschagne, only behind Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli, with specialist batsmen like Kane Williamson and Babar Azam below him in the list.

His captain Joe Root is ninth while opener Dom Sibley has advanced 29 places to a career-best 35th position after a sturdy first innings 120.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have a dropped a spot each to be eighth and 10th respectively, having not played since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stuart Broad, who was not picked for the opening Test, returned to the top 10 of the bowlers' rankings after claiming three wickets in each innings.

He is now England's top-ranked bowler, one slot ahead of James Anderson, who dropped to 11th after being rested for the match.

Chris Woakes, who scalped five in the match to reach the 100-wicket mark, is in 21st position, his highest since late 2016.

For the West Indies, Shamarh Brooks has moved up 27 places to a career-best 45th position after scores of 68 and 62.

He is now just four slots behind Holder, who remains the top-ranked West Indies batsman in 41st position despite slipping four places.

Holder has also dropped a slot among bowlers to take third place, behind Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner.

Roston Chase has gained two places in the bowlers' list after a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

ICC World Test Championship: The win at Old Trafford has lifted England to third position in the points table.

They are now on 186 points, six more than New Zealand.

India lead with 360 points while Australia are second at 296.

The West Indies remain on 40 points.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series.

The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England Cricket Jason Holder Ben Stokes Test All Rounder
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods worsen: Death toll reaches 85 and Kaziranga inundated, more rain expected
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp