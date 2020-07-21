STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

West Indies could destroy Shai Hope if he plays third Test: Curtly Ambrose

Curtly Ambrose said something has gone terribly wrong with batsman Shai Hope since his famous centuries at Headingley.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies batsman Shai Hope

West Indies batsman Shai Hope (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Pace legend Curtly Ambrose reckons that West Indies must rest out-of-form Shai Hope for the series-deciding third Test because repeated failures may "destroy" him.

Ambrose said "something has gone terribly wrong" with the Barbadian batsman since his famous centuries at Headingley.

Heading into the series, the spotlight was on Hope, who notched up two centuries at the Headingley Test in 2017.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has struggled to even breach the 30-run mark in his four innings against England.

His scores read 25, 7 16, 9 so far.

"He is a much better player than what he is showing at the moment and is obviously very low on confidence. Maybe in the next game we should rest him so he can regain some confidence," Ambrose told 'Sky Sports'.

"If you keep playing him and he keeps failing it will only get worse. You are going to destroy him if it continues like that.

"Something has gone terribly wrong for him since those two centuries at Headingley - he hasn't done anything really in Test cricket since then," he added.

Ambrose, who claimed 630 wickets in his 98 Tests and 176 ODIs for West Indies, feels it's a tough call as playing Hope will hurt his confidence.

"I like Hope a lot. I think he is a fantastic player but this is not doing his confidence any good. Are West Indies going to go with him again? It's a tough call.

"I am inclined to give him another go but by bringing someone else in he could get totally away from the game for a little bit and get his mind together."

West Indies fielded an unchanged side from their four-wicket win in the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl, while England rotated their pace attack.

The visitors will have need to make tough decisions if they want to retain the Wisden Trophy.

As the series stands levelled at 1-1, both teams will head to the third and final match on the same ground on Friday, with West Indies needing just a draw to retain the Wisden trophy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Curtly Ambrose Shai Hope West Indies vs England West Indies vs England Third Test West Indies vs England Test Series
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods worsen: Death toll reaches 85 and Kaziranga inundated, more rain expected
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp