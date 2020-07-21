STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will talk to the right people and decide, says New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on taking part in IPL

The postponement of the T20 World Cup has paved the way for the Indian Premier League to take place this year.

Published: 21st July 2020

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult (Photo | AP)

By IANS

AUCKLAND: New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult has said he will talk to the right people before taking a call on travelling for the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the COVID-19 scare.

The postponement of the T20 World Cup has paved the way for IPL to take place this year. The IPL was initially postponed from March due to the health crisis.

"I've heard lots of whispers that it is happening in this or that window, that it's happening in (New Zealand), things seem to be changing almost every week but it's just one of those things that I will have to let unfold," Boult was quoted as saying by New Zealand portal 1 News.

"I'll talk to the right people and then make that decision on what's best for me, best for my cricket and obviously what's best for my young family...there's obviously a couple of other New Zealanders involved in that tournament -- but it's just going to have to be one of those 'time will tell' kind of things," said the 30-year old who will turn out for Mumbai Indians this season.

"I want to be out there playing and doing the things that I know how to do ...but it still looks like it's going to be a while before crowds are screaming at us and being right behind us but I can't wait as it's been a long time between overs -- no-one wants to be stuck inside a tent in the middle of winter training," opined Boult as quoted by tvnz.co.nz.

