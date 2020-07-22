European T10 league team Limassol Gladiators suspended amid corruption concerns

By IANS

LONDON: A team has been banned from European T10 league amid concerns of corruption. The team, Limassol Gladiators, is pending an anti-corruption investigation, the report on espncricinfo.com said. Limassol Gladiators is one of the five teams in the European Cricket Series Cyprus.

They have been suspended after their match against Amdocs on July 21. At least one major betting company is refusing to pay out on the match, which was streamed on various platforms around the world, the report said.

The suspicions of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) were first raised by suspicious betting patterns ahead of the game.

The report also said that ICC have confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that their anti-corruption unit is taking a close look at the match.

As per the report, while Limassol Gladiators will play no further part in any European Cricket Network competitions, their records would also be expunged and the competition schedule redrawn for the remaining teams.

It is believed that up to $2 million has been traded on the match in question on Betfair alone with other markets -- legal and illegal -- included, expected to multiply that figure many times.