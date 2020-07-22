STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

For the BCCI it's okay to host IPL in UAE, but the women's cricket team cannot go to England?

With the World Cup not called off yet, this trip would have given Mithali Raj & Co valuable game time.

Published: 22nd July 2020 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Mithali Raj

Indian cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | AFP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has not even been six months since the Indian women's team played in front of a record crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the most-watched final of a women's cricket competition. After finishing runners-up in that T20 World Cup, the team has a 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, although the fate of the event is uncertain.

They were supposed to be the first Indian team to take the field after the pandemic affected normal life, in England in September. The bio-secure model proposed by the English board (ECB) was so impressive that some of those involved in discussions said it could be tried by BCCI in domestic matches.

However, last Friday, the BCCI revealed it won't send the women's team to England, where it was supposed to feature in a tri-series also involving South Africa. With the World Cup not called off yet, this trip would have given Mithali Raj & Co valuable game time. Also, playing in England would have been beneficial, considering that conditions are similar in New Zealand.

ALSO READ | UAE first choice for IPL: BCCI writes to Centre for approval, confident of pulling it off

The higher-ups in BCCI thought otherwise. Even though they came up with an expansive plan to have the IPL in UAE because of the situation in India, they shot down the idea of sending the women's team to England, saying it is unsafe. Unsafe, when the ECB is hosting the West Indies in a Test series in bio-secure environments, and getting ready to welcome Pakistan for another Test series next month!

It is said that assembling players in one city would have been difficult. It is worth asking then that how can a board, which finds it practically challenging to get 20 women players in one city, carry 150 men (players and support staff) to the UAE? This appears to be nothing but negligence, which was handed out to women's cricket for years. The BCCI took it under its wings only after the ICC made it mandatory.

When the BCCI was caught up in legal tangles, Diana Edulji's presence in the Committee of Administrators meant attention was paid to the women's game. Though there were controversies in appointment of coaches, a spat between players and former coach Ramesh Powar, the team was on the way up. Two final appearances and a semifinal in the last three ICC events are testament to that. But with power going back to elected officials, it seems the women's game is beginning to stagnate again.

Following Syed Saba Karim's resignation as GM of cricket operations, there is nobody to handle the women's team's operations. Despite advertising for selectors in January after the Hemalata Kala-led committee's tenure ended, the posts are still lying vacant. It is understood that the issue was raised in Friday's Apex Council meeting, but shot down as the office-bearers deemed it unnecessary to pay selectors when there are no matches. Did they forget it was them who told ECB that they won't send the team?

It is learnt that the Future Tours Programme for men was discussed, but the women's team was left out. The decision to not send the team to England was not even discussed in the meeting. By doing all this, BCCI appears to be treating women's cricket as a liability rather than investment. Sure, this team doesn't fetch money, but that's not its duty either. Somewhere in all this, BCCI seems to be forgetting that development of cricket is also its job other than making money.
 

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL Mithali Raj women's cricket
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
New ward at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital filled with water due to rains
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India Ideas Summit : The options to invest in India are extensive says PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp