Great all-rounders are game-changers and Ben Stokes is doing that: Ex-England cricketer David Lloyd

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former England cricketer David Lloyd feels that star all-rounder Ben Stokes' character plays a big role in him maximising his talent. Lloyd said that while he does not like comparisons and refrained from talking about whether Stokes has already surpassed Ian Botham, he feels that the 28-year-old is now a talismanic character in the team.

"Phillip DeFreittas was the new Botham, Derek Pringle was the new Botham. Andrew Flintoff fitted the bill, he was a wonderful cricketer. Flintoff's career was curtailed by injury. I think great all-rounders are game changers and Stokes is doing that right now," Lloyd said on Sony Ten Pit Stop which was aired on the channel's Facebook page.

"All the talk is, is he better than Botham but does it matter? All that matters is that he is changing games and dictating games. He is supremely fit and let us not forget that this lad has a big problem off the field. He went away, sorted it out and came back a better, fitter and a more determined cricketer but more importantly, he is a really good person and leading by example.

"He is a fabulous role model and every sport needs a good role model."

Lloyd said that he feels a great cricketer is one that makes the fans want to watch them play and get them off their seats.

"I just see great cricketers and I will judge them when people talk about them and want to pay money to see them. He is in that category, he is a wonderful cricketer. There is something about these players that define greatness. You can look at somebody and think that is a good player, and then you go an extra yard and they become a great player," said Lloyd.

Stokes is the highest run-scorer with 343 runs and the joint highest wicket-taker with nine scalps in England's ongoing Test series against the West Indies.