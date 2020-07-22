Revisiting nature through captured memories: Sachin Tendulkar

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday jogged down memory lane to share a photograph of him amidst nature.

"Revisiting nature through captured memories #throwback," Tendulkar said on Instagram with a photo of him basking in the afterglow of nature.

Revisiting nature through captured memories! #throwback

Recently, Tendulkar was taken back to his childhood memories as he posted a video taken by daughter Sara where he is seen getting wet in the rain.

"My favourite camerawoman, @saratendulkar captured me enjoying the simpler joys of life! Raindrops always bring back my childhood memories," Tendulkar said in an Instagram post with a video where he was seen enjoying the showers and roaming around his garden in a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Earlier, Tendulkar had said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should consider doing away with the provision to stick with the umpire's call when a team calls for a review for an LBW decision.

Tendulkar said that the decision should be entirely dependent upon what the technology shows if it is being brought into the game.

"What % of the ball hits the stumps doesn't matter, if DRS shows us that the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be given out, regardless of the on-field call. That's the motive of using technology in cricket. As we know technology isn't 100% right but neither are humans," tweeted Tendulkar alongwith a video of him and fellow batting great Brian Lara discussing the Decision Review System (DRS) for the former's 100MB app.

Sachin Tendulkar
