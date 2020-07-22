STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan signs deal with IMG Reliance

IMG Reliance player management roster includes Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer apart from Dhawan.

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday signed an exclusive worldwide marketing and management agreement with IMG Reliance.

IMG Reliance player management roster includes Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer apart from Dhawan.

"I think what IMG Reliance brings to the table is quite dynamic and unique in India. I am very excited to partner with the company which has expertise across so many different platforms," Dhawan said in a media release.

"While I continue to focus on my cricket and bringing laurels to the nation, off-the-field, I know I have my new team at IMG Reliance to help me maximize my talent," he said.

The 34-year-old Dhawan has so far played 34 Tests and 136 ODIs for India, scoring over 8000 runs.

"Shikhar possesses enormous talent and character, a unique combination that along with cricket will help us build a brand.

It is our absolute delight to be representing a talent like Shikhar who ranks amongst the best cricketers India has produced," said Nikhil Bardia, Head-Talent & Sponsorship, IMG Reliance.

"We have put together a great team around Shikhar, whose expertise across various verticals will help him achieve the goals," Bardia said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMG Reliance Shikhar Dhawan
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp