Sri Lanka's Sripali Weerakkody announces retirement from international cricket

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that Sripali Weerakkody has decided to retire from international cricket.

"Sri Lanka woman cricketer Sripali Weerakkody has decided to retire from international cricket with immediate effect. She has officially informed her intention to Sri Lanka Cricket," SLC said in a statement.

The 34-year-old represented Sri Lanka in 89 ODI internationals and 58 T20 internationals.

"I have decided to call it a day. So I feel this is the right time for me. The decision to retire was a personal decision," SLC's official website quoted Weerakkody as saying.