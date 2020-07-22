STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Would be exciting to play IPL this year, but waiting for more clarity: Kane Williamson

Williamson has started training again at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui as New Zealand has managed to curb the spread of the coronavirus considerably.

Published: 22nd July 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kane Williamson (File Photo | AP)

Kane Williamson (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said it would be great to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, but added there is still a lot of planning and organising that needs to be done to go ahead with the tournament.

Williamson has started training again at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui as New Zealand has managed to curb the spread of the coronavirus considerably.

Most of the Kiwi players (men and women) have returned to training in two different camps, one in Lincoln from July 13-16, and another in Mount Maunganui, from July 19 to 24.

"Considering what it actually looks like where it is and all the details that come with it, to play in the IPL is always an amazing thing so, absolutely, it will be great to play in it and be a part of it. But there's a lot of details to come through before any final decisions will be made. It will be nice to know more," ESPNCriicnfo quoted Williamson as saying.

"There's nothing concrete, with the postponement of the T20 World Cup announced only a day or two ago, no doubt there's a lot of organising that needs to be done or any sort of decision is made, and I guess they are wanting to make sure that things are planned before speaking to players with any certainty," he added.

The ICC had postponed the T20 World Cup on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, the BCCI has made it clear that it is looking to go ahead with IPL in the September-November window.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday had confirmed to ANI that the tournament would be played in UAE and the BCCI has written a letter to the Indian government seeking permission to go ahead with the IPL.

Talking about going ahead with IPL, Williamson said: "In terms of the IPL as an isolated event, they're looking at the best options to host it in a safe place where people can be quarantined much like you're seeing with other sports around the world. As I said, there's a lot of planning still to be done to make sure that happens and we only know what we know and that's no different from what you're hearing."

The IPL 2020 edition was slated to commence from March 29 this year but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Williamson would be in action for the SunRisers Hyderabad, but in this year's edition, he would not be leading the side as prior to the tournament, the Hyderabad camp had announced that David Warner would be leading the side.

He has played 41 matches in the IPL so far, managing to score 1,302 runs at an average of 38.29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kane Williamson IPL 2020 T20 World Cup
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp