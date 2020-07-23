STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jofra Archer needs to figure if he's in right frame to play: James Anderson

The 25-year-old Archer had claimed that he was subjected to racist abuse on social media for breaking the bio-bubble protocol.

England bowler Jofra Archer

England bowler Jofra Archer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Veteran England pacer James Anderson reckons both he and Jofra Archer should play the series-decider against the West Indies but insisted his fellow speedster should first figure if he is in right frame of mind to play.

The visit to his home in Brighton led to his axing from the second Test.

He was placed in five days of isolation at Old Trafford's on-site hotel and was also fined at a disciplinary hearing.

"We've not seen much of Jofra because he's obviously been in isolation for a few days but, knowing him as I do, I'm sure he'll want to play in this game, with it being so crucial and the series resting on it.

"Over the next few days he's going to have to sit down with the captain and coach and figure out if he is in the right place to play," Anderson said on Wednesday, responding to Archer's claim.

Archer has been on the receiving end of racist abuse in the past, notably during the second Test defeat by New Zealand last year.

"The scrutiny is always something that can be difficult for guys coming into the international set-up because it is very different; you do feel more under the spotlight and it's just finding coping methods for that, finding ways of dealing with the extra attention," Anderson said.

"It's about finding methods as a player to deal with that - I think using the team around him, whether that's family, friends, management and the players and coaches here.

I think it's important that everyone does that - not just Jofra," he added.

Anderson and Mark Wood, who featured in the opening Test were replaced by Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in the second fixture.

England skipper Joe Root had hinted that Broad and Anderson would be rotated in the future to lessen their respective workloads.

However, the 37-year-old feels if the pair, which has featured in 116 Tests picking up 883 wickets, is fit they both should play the third Test, beginning Friday at Manchester.

"I presume the best three players will play but it's going to be a difficult decision for Joe and Chris (Silverwood) and there will be some disappointed guys.

"Our record together speaks for itself and I'd really like to think that if we are both fit and England are picking their best bowling attack then we'd both be in that.

It's a good position to be in because it shows we have strength in depth," he added.

England won the second Test to level the series on the back of a dominant performance by Ben Stokes.

The star all-rounder scored a patient 176 in the first innings and followed it up with a quickfire unbeaten 78 in 57 deliveries in their second.

He also chipped in with three wickets.

"It's just amazing to have that talent in our team and it's amazing to be able to watch it first-hand. After a week in which he's done pretty much everything it can take its toll so we've got to look after him and make sure we can keep getting the best out of him for as long as possible.

"He's certainly the best all-rounder I've ever played with and I think he's becoming the best all-rounder England have ever had. It's incredible that we've got him on our team and it's a pleasure to watch," he added.

James Anderson Jofra Archer England
