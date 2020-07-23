STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tried my best to represent Pakistan, it didn't happen: Imran Tahir thanks Cricket South Africa

The leg spinner said that he is grateful to Cricket South Africa (CSA) for giving him the opportunity to play international cricket.

Published: 23rd July 2020

South African leg spinner Imran Tahir

South African leg spinner Imran Tahir (File photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir on Thursday said he tried his best to represent Pakistan but it did not happen, adding that he is grateful to Cricket South Africa (CSA) for giving him the opportunity to play international cricket.

Tahir took to Twitter and wrote, "I would like to clarify this to people. I tried my best to represent Pakistan but unfortunately didn't happen. CSA gave me an opportunity to realize my dreams of playing international cricket for which I am grateful the rest of my life. Once a Protea is a Protea forever @OfficialCSA."

In another tweet, Tahir said his "main aim" is to see South Africa win a T20 World Cup. "I am not done yet with the Proteas. I am still looking forward to playing for them in T20 format if people feel I still have it in me. And my main aim is to give all I have to see sa winning a t20 wc," Tahir tweeted.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup which was scheduled to take place in Australia this year. The tournament was slated to be played from October 18 to November 15.

