Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri lead wishes as Yuzvendra Chahal turns 30

Chahal has so far played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India in which he has scalped 91 and 55 wickets respectively.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricket fraternity on Thursday took to social media to wish India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his 30th birthday. Chahal is known for his antics on and off the field and he received similar birthday wishes from his current and former teammates.

Head coach Ravi Shastri was one of the first ones to wish Chahal and he wrote on Twitter: "Happy Birthday Yuzi. Keep giving it a rip and see you soon - @yuzi_chahal."

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came up with a quirky message and his tweet read: "Yuzi Chahal or should I call you Mr. chuha. Special wishes for you to gain some weight. Keep entertaining with your funny videos and comments. Wishing you a successful year ahead. Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal."

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav's post on Twitter read: "Happy Birthday to my partner in crime, and most importantly brother on and off the field @yuzi_chahal. Wishing you health happiness, great success and many more wickets."

Fast-bowler Shardul Thakur wrote on Twitter: "Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal. Miss those cake smashing days."

The Twitter handle of BCCI put forward some interesting stats on Chahal's birthday and their post read: "1st Indian bowler (men's) to take a 5-wicket haul in T20Is. 2nd bowler to take 6 wickets in an ODI and a T20I. Fastest Indian to scalp 50 T20I wickets. Happy Birthday@yuzi_chahal."

Chahal has so far played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India in which he has scalped 91 and 55 wickets respectively.

