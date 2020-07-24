IPL 2020 to begin in UAE on September 19, confirms BCCI. Here's what you need to know

By Express News Service

It is official. UAE will host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), BCCI has announced. "The IPL Governing Council will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL," said Brijesh Patel, IPL GC chairman.

Here are few things that you should know as the most iconic T20 tournament gets shifted to foreign soil due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When will the tournament happen?

September 19 to November 8 (51 days)

Timings: 3.30pm & 7.30pm IST (not final yet)

Venues: Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Matches: 60

COVID-19 protocol

No quarantine needed in UAE

Everyone has to test negative before and after arrival

Tests to be done when required

BCCI to send own SOP to Emirates Cricket Board

Crowds allowed or not depends on UAE rules

Social distancing to be maintained

Basic facts