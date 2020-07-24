IPL 2020 to begin in UAE on September 19, confirms BCCI. Here's what you need to know
"The IPL Governing Council will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8," said Brijesh Patel, IPL GC chairman.
Published: 24th July 2020 08:27 PM | Last Updated: 24th July 2020 10:24 PM | A+A A-
It is official. UAE will host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), BCCI has announced. "The IPL Governing Council will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL," said Brijesh Patel, IPL GC chairman.
Here are few things that you should know as the most iconic T20 tournament gets shifted to foreign soil due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When will the tournament happen?
September 19 to November 8 (51 days)
Timings: 3.30pm & 7.30pm IST (not final yet)
Venues: Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi
Matches: 60
COVID-19 protocol
- No quarantine needed in UAE
- Everyone has to test negative before and after arrival
- Tests to be done when required
- BCCI to send own SOP to Emirates Cricket Board
- Crowds allowed or not depends on UAE rules
- Social distancing to be maintained
Basic facts
- Full schedule to be released after government approval.
- Teams to train in UAE for about four weeks.
- ICC Academy in Dubai to be hired for training.
- More double-headers expected instead of 5 as originally planned because the duration of the tournament has come down to 51 days from 59.
- England, Australia players may join a week later if a limited-over series between the two stays on schedule.
- Sri Lanka, Bangladesh planning Test series in October. Their players may not be available, but there aren’t many from these two countries.
- Final on November 8 so that Indian team can quarantine and prepare for Test series in Australia beginning on December 3