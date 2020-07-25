STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kemar Roach becomes first Windies bowler since Curtly Ambrose to register 200 wickets

Roach dismissed Chris Woakes in 91st over the game and also became the just the ninth West Indies bowler to reach the milestone of 200 wickets.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates the dismissal of England's Dom Sibley during the first day of the third cricket Test match between England and West Indies.

West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates the dismissal of England's Dom Sibley during the first day of the third cricket Test match between England and West Indies. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: West Indies spearhead Kemar Roach on Saturday became the first Windies bowler to take 200 wickets since Curtly Ambrose in 1994 in the longest format of the game.

The right-handed bowler achieved the feat on day two of the third and final Test between West Indies and England at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium.

Roach dismissed Chris Woakes in 91st over the game and also became the just the ninth West Indies bowler to reach the milestone of 200 wickets.

Two overs later, Roach again wreaked havoc and claimed his fourth wicket of the innings as Jofra Archer edged the ball to West Indies skipper Jason Holder in the slips.

Former bowler Courtney Walsh has taken the maximum number of wickets in Test for West Indies. He played 132 matches and was able to scalp 519 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Resuming from 258/4 on day two, England witnessed the worst possible start as the side lost Ollie Pope without adding to his overnight score. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Indies Kemar Roach Curtly Ambrose
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp