Looking forward to upcoming IPL with CSK family and fans, says Suresh Raina

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 with the final of the tournament scheduled for November 8.

Published: 25th July 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Raina with MS Dhoni. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday expressed excitement after it was confirmed that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on September 19 in the UAE.

The postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) provided the much-needed window to stage the IPL 2020.

The left-handed batsman said that he cannot wait to be back on the field and is looking forward to the upcoming IPL with the CSK family.

"Looking forward to the upcoming IPL with the CSK family and fans. Can't wait to get there! #UAE #blessed #happy," Raina captioned the post on Instagram.

Scheduling of the IPL 2020 edition, the training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) are among the topics which will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting.

Raina is the key cog in the batting wheel of the IPL franchise CSK. The 33-year-old cricketer is the only Indian batsman to have scored centuries in both ODI and T20I World Cups. He has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is.

