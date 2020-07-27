STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Reece Topley, David Willey returns after four years as England name 14-man squad for Ireland ODIs

While the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have not been considered as they are currently involved in the Test series.

Published: 27th July 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

David Willey | AFP

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Left-arm pacer Reece Topley made a return after four years as England on Monday named a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland beginning here on Thursday.

Eoin Morgan will captain the side while Moeen Ali will be his deputy.

Three players were also named as reserves.

The 26-year-old Topley has taken 16 wickets in 10 ODIs but last represented England in the World T20 in 2016.

He had issues with his back and went under the knife in 2018.

He was Sussex's leading wicket taker in the Blast last year.

Sam Billings, Liam Dawson and David Willey also made a comeback to the England squad for the series which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment.

Billings is making a return after two years, having missed out of a World Cup selection after dislocating his shoulder.

Willey, on the other hand, missed out the 50-over showpiece as Archer was preferred over him.

The uncapped trio of Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone have been named as reserves.

While the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have not been considered as they are currently involved in the Test series against the West Indies, World Cup winners Jonny Bairstow, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy and James Vince have been named in the squad.

Also finding a place in the squad is Joe Denly, who was left out of the Test series.

"We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket. Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places, as we have seen during the intra-squad matches and the England Lions warm-up match," said England selector James Taylor in a statement.

"There are a number of players who'll feel unlucky not to have made the final squad and that says a lot about how many players we currently have pushing hard for selection at the highest level."

He said the series against Ireland will be an opportunity to continue the exciting evolution of the ODI side, while also looking towards the T20 World Cup next year.

The second and third ODIs will be held at the same venue -- Ageas Bowl -- on August 1 and 4 respectively.

This series will launch of the ICC Men's World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the World Cup in 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India.

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.

Reserves: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reece Topley England Ireland ODI series
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp