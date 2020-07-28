STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disallow run if non-striker backs up before ball release, says Spinner Ashwin

Ashwin, who was the skipper of Kings XI Punjab in 2019 had 'Mankad' Buttler when he went out from his crease.

Published: 28th July 2020 03:40 PM

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Throwing his weight behind restoring the balance between bat and ball, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday suggested that a run should be disallowed if the batsman backs up too far at the non-striker's end.

His remark came as International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that front-foot no-balls will be monitored by the third-umpire in the ODI Super League.

Ashwin came up with a series of tweets, saying technology can also be used in order to check if the non-striker is backing up too far before the ball release.

"Just hope that technology will see if a batsman is backing up before the bowler bowls a ball and disallow the runs of that ball every time the batter does so!! Thus, parity will be restored as far as the front line is concerned," Ashwin said in a tweet.

The Indian spinner also dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler through 'Mankad' in last year's IPL and this became the most talked-about incident throughout the cricketing world.

Ashwin, who was the skipper of Kings XI Punjab in 2019 had 'Mankad' Buttler when he went out from his crease.

Ashwin made a few more points in order to present a strong case for not allowing non-striker to back up too far before the ball release.

