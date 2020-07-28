Disallow run if non-striker backs up before ball release, says Spinner Ashwin

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Throwing his weight behind restoring the balance between bat and ball, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday suggested that a run should be disallowed if the batsman backs up too far at the non-striker's end.

His remark came as International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that front-foot no-balls will be monitored by the third-umpire in the ODI Super League.

Ashwin came up with a series of tweets, saying technology can also be used in order to check if the non-striker is backing up too far before the ball release.

"Just hope that technology will see if a batsman is backing up before the bowler bowls a ball and disallow the runs of that ball every time the batter does so!! Thus, parity will be restored as far as the front line is concerned," Ashwin said in a tweet.

The Indian spinner also dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler through 'Mankad' in last year's IPL and this became the most talked-about incident throughout the cricketing world.

Ashwin, who was the skipper of Kings XI Punjab in 2019 had 'Mankad' Buttler when he went out from his crease.

Ashwin made a few more points in order to present a strong case for not allowing non-striker to back up too far before the ball release.