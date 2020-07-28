STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL governing council meeting on August 2; tournament schedule set to be finalised

The tournament, forced out of the country due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from September 19 to November 8.

Published: 28th July 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Cup

IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League's Governing Council will meet on August 2 to give a final shape to the schedule and other arrangements for the eagerly-awaited T20 showpiece to be held in the UAE this year.

The tournament, forced out of India due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from September 19 to November 8 in the UAE.

"The IPL governing council will meet on August 2," IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI.

Another top official of the BCCI said that the eight franchises will get a clear picture of the tournament's modalities during the meeting.

"It is expected that franchises will be handed the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) after the meeting," the senior official said on condition of anonymity.

The meeting, expected to be attended by top BCCI brass, including President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, would address concerns of various stakeholders.

The tenures of both Ganguly and Shah are over but the two have sought a relaxation in the Lodha Committee-recommended cooling off norms from the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter on August 17.

Also, most likely, this edition of the IPL would have less number of double-headers which would be beneficial for broadcasters.

Ways to negate the loss of gate money for the franchises, since the matches will be played before empty stadiums in a bio-secure environment, will also be a major topic of discussion.

While it is expected that most of the franchises will send their recce teams to the UAE to check out the facilities as well as the bio-secure environment that can be created, there are concerns that remain, including accommodation plan and catering services.

Another tricky issue that is likely to come up is whether families of the players would be allowed to accompany them.

A senior franchise official had told PTI said that it will be "criminal" to keep players away from their families for two months and that too in a sanitised environment.

"During normal times, the wives and girlfriends, join the players during a specified period but this is a completely different scenario.

If families travel, can they be confined to rooms without being able to move around normally?" an official asked.

"There will be players who have kids aged between 3 to 5 and how do you keep them in a room for two months?" he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL 2020 UAE Governing Council
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp