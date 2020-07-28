STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No one could have predicted Stuart Broad would take 500 Test wickets: Andrew Strauss

Broad was left stuck on 499 wickets as play on the fourth day of the third Test match between England and West Indies was abandoned due to rain.

Published: 28th July 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

England's Stuart Broad, center, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' John Campbell. (Photo | AFP)

England's Stuart Broad, center, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' John Campbell. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: As Stuart Broad inches closer to the milestones of 500 Test wickets, former England skipper Andrew Strauss admitted that he didn't predict quite such success when he first saw the right-handed bowler.

Broad was left stuck on 499 wickets as play on the fourth day of the third Test match between England and West Indies was abandoned due to rain.

"When I saw him it was clear he had most of the assets you needed as a fast bowler: quick enough at 80-85 mph, obviously a lot of height and an ability to swing the ball away from the right-hander. He also had a real knack of getting wickets with not great balls which was a good knack to have," ESPNcricinfo quoted Strauss as saying.

"But there have been so many bowlers whose star has shone for a year or two then either they have been worked out or their confidence has deserted them and they've been cast aside," he added.

The 34-year-old bowler just required one more wicket to become just the seventh man and second England bowler in history to claim 500 Test wickets.

"I don't think anyone could have predicted he would take 500 Test wickets, but I do think people thought he had the potential to have a long-term England career," said Strauss.

England requires eight wickets to seal the series on the final day of the Test while the visitors need 389 runs to win the match. The winner will claim the three-match Test series, which currently stands at 1-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andrew Strauss Stuart Broad England
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp