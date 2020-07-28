STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports ministry clears IPL in UAE

It is understood that the sports ministry sent its approval on Monday to the BCCI, allowing it to take the multi-million dollar T20 event out of the country.

Published: 28th July 2020 02:44 AM

IPL Cup

IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that it has received a letter of intent from the BCCI to stage the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates, the board also obtained the mandatory clearance from the sports ministry.

It is understood that the sports ministry sent its approval on Monday to the BCCI, allowing it to take the multi-million dollar T20 event out of the country. According to the sports ministry, subject to approval from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Union Home Ministry (MHA), BCCI can take the event overseas now. The BCCI had requested the ministries to allow them to stage its flagship tournament from September 19 to November 8.

The BCCI confirmed the development and an official said they are now waiting for the next step, which is clearance from the MEA and MHA. Once they obtain these clearances, the BCCI would send its standard operating procedures (SOP) to the sports ministry for approval. According to the official, once they receive the approved SOP from the ministry, they would give it to the franchises. The visa procedure can start only after this and with limited time at their disposal, it will be a logistical nightmare for the franchises.

