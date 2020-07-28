Younis Khan urges Babar Azam to convert starts into big hundreds

By IANS

DERBY: Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has urged talisman Babar Azam to convert starts into big hundreds in their upcoming Test series against England. The two teams are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is after England's series against West Indies.

For all his talent, Azam hasn't gone past the three-figure mark in the longest format as often he has done in ODIs. He has scored just five centuries in 26 Tests in comparison to 11 tons in 74 ODIs. Moreover, he hasn't hit a single score in excess of 150 in Test cricket, with his highest being 143.

"I have tried to work with everyone in the side including Babar Azam. These players are our future. I have no doubts about the skills of Babar," Younis told reporters via videoconference as per Cricket Pakistan.

"I want him to keep performing better and better. He should strive for a 150 when he makes a 100 and then go on to even 200," he added.

Younis feels tailenders are going to play a big role in the challenging conditions of England. He pointed towards fast bowler Mohammad Abbas to make important contributions with the bat in the upcoming series.

"We are trying to make Mohammad Abbas the leader of the tailenders. You need to fight till the last wicket in a Test match," Younis said.

The first Test between the two teams will be played in Manchester starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

The three T20Is, meanwhile, will be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.