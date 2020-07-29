STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Anti-Doping measures at IPL: NADA might outsource sample collection

There are a few options that NADA has according to those who are well abreast with the workings of the agency.

Published: 29th July 2020 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Cup

IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)

By PTI

.NEW DELHI: In charge of dope control at the IPL for the very first time, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) might have to outsource the task of sample collection given the high cost of handling the exercise when the event is held in the UAE.

The next best option for NADA will be using the services of UAE's National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) or contact Sweden's International Dope Test and Management (IDTM) which has done sample collection and testing for the last 12 seasons of the IPL.

The BCCI came under NADA's ambit from the third quarter of 2019, making this year the first time that the agency will handle sample collection during the IPL, to be held from September 19 to November 8.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the BCCI to shift the tournament to the UAE, provided it gets the final approval from the Home Ministry.

"It is expected that the approved schedule will be out next week and once we send it to NADA, they can take a call.

It's completely their call as they will have to bear the cost of sample collection and transportation," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

When PTI approached NADA DG Navin Agarwal on the issue, he didn't divulge much apart from "we will let you know once we decide on the issue".

Till the 2019 IPL, BCCI bore the cost of sample collection and testing with the World Anti-Doping Agency-approved IDTM in charge.

There are a few options that NADA has according to those who are well abreast with the workings of the agency.

Outsourcing sample collection to UAE NADO

This is the most cost-effective measure where NADO will collect the sample and transport it to the WADA-accredited laboratory in Doha.

NADA has been sending collected samples to this lab ever since the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) was suspended by WADA.

"This is the most convenient option in terms of checking the cost and sample transportation. NADA foots the bill which will be much lower," a source privy to the developments said.

In any case, the Dope Control Officers (DCOs) employed by NADA are not organisation's staff and are hired on a contractual basis.

NADA sends DCOs to UAE

 Another option is that NADA sends at least 3 to 4 DCOs to the UAE at its own cost for sample collection.

It is expected that these DCOs will stay at the bio-secure facility created by the BCCI, which will be different from the ones created by the franchises for their players.

The tab has to be picked by NADA as cost will run into lakhs.

With the agency already short of target-testing during an Olympic year due to the pandemic-forced lockdown and working on a specific budget, spending a huge amount on testing players at the IPL may not be a wise idea, according to experts.

"When Indian athletes train in Europe or the USA, does NADA send DCOs for sample collection in those countries?" asked one of them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NADA IPL UAE BCCI Doping
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp