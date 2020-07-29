Chris Woakes unsung hero of England set-up, says Alec Stewart

By IANS

LONDON: Former England captain Alec Stewart has heaped praise on all-rounder Chris Woakes, saying he is an unsung hero in the team.

Woakes returned figures of 5/50 as England beat West Indies by 269 runs in the third and final Test at the Old Trafford to clinch a 2-1 series win and regain the Wisden Trophy. In the two Test matches that he played in the series, Woakes picked up 11 wickets, five less than Stuart Broad.

"He's almost the unsung hero of the England set-up because we talk about Broad and Anderson then the pace of Archer and Wood, where as Woakes just goes quietly about his business," Stewart was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I'm a massive fan of Woakes, especially in England. His record in England is outstanding. It's a real feather in his cap that he got the nod when Chris Silverwood said 'we are picking our very best bowling attack for this Test match we have to win.'

"Sam Curran played one Test match and got three wickets, he wants to chase down Chris Woakes' slot but, at the moment, while Woakes is in this form it is going to be very tough for young Sam Curran to get in.

"But I'm a massive fan of Chris Woakes and I'm pleased he finished with a five-for because a lot of the time his performances go under the radar compared to these perceived bigger players," he added.

England are next slated to take on Pakistan in the three-match Test series beginning August 5.