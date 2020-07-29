Cost cut high on IPL franchises’ agenda

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though they are yet to hear officially from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the IPL franchises have begun the groundwork with regards to finding a safe base in the Untied Arab Emirates for the tournament to be played from September 19 to November 8. Indications from the franchises are that all the teams will touch base in the Gulf by mid-August.

With the BCCI yet to send its standard operating procedures (SOP), franchises have not been able to finalise plans.

The situation caused by the pandemic has forced them to be flexible in certain aspects. Most of them are looking to cut expenses as securing a safe environment for the players has taken centrestage.

Most franchises that this daily spoke to indicated that since promotional activities will be non-existent, they can use the sum reserved for it to improve other areas.

Some franchises are looking for a new set of sponsors after those who signed in February pulled out citing financial constraints.

With regards to hotels, it is understood that chances of creating a bio-secure space, the teams will be asked to stay in different hotels. With UAE opening up business, franchises are aware that they can’t take an entire hotel on rent.

So they are planning to hire a couple of floors with zero access to the outside world. While commercial flights from India to UAE still not operational, franchises have started looking at chartered flights. Some franchises are planning to send teams in two batches, while some are planning to send everyone together.

It is learnt that at least a few of franchises are planning to ask a private carrier to hire an Airbus 320 so that they can fly the players out in one go.