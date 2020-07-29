STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day in 2002: Ajit Agarkar scored century at Lord's

Through the course of his innings, Agarkar smashed 19 boundaries to score runs at a strike rate of 57.36.

Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar during his younger days. (File | Agency)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on July 29, 2002, when Ajit Agarkar got his name edged in the Lord's Honours Boards after scoring a century against England in the first Test of the four-match series.

Agarkar played a knock of 109 runs from 190 balls on the final day of the first Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground as India was set a target of 568 to win the first Test.

Through the course of his innings, Agarkar smashed 19 boundaries to score runs at a strike rate of 57.36.

No other Indian batsmen apart from Agarkar were able to score a century in the entire match.

Agarkar's effort was not able to make India survive as the side lost the match by 170 runs.

England batted first in the match and ended up scoring 487 in the first innings.

Virender Sehwag then scored 84 runs for the Sourav Ganguly-led side, but India was bundled out for 221 in the first innings, handing England a lead of 266 runs.

From there, the hosts England marched on and did not give India a chance to make a comeback in the match.

Agarkar played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20Is for India.

He finished his career with 349 wickets across all formats and also managed to score 1,855 runs.

Agarkar has 288 dismissals to his credit in the ODI format. He has also been the chairman of Mumbai's senior selection committee in the past.

